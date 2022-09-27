Econ Financial Services Corp Invests $581,000 in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,862,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932,343 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,593,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,252,000 after acquiring an additional 133,490 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,370,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,120,000 after acquiring an additional 491,126 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,867,000 after acquiring an additional 202,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,288,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,570,000 after acquiring an additional 575,737 shares in the last quarter.
JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance
JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.74. 18,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,405,468. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.30. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.74 and a fifty-two week high of $63.67.
