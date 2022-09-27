Econ Financial Services Corp Sells 1,334 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Econ Financial Services Corp cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $57,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $74,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $100,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.02. 48,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,012,346. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.30. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.17 and a one year high of $55.07.

