Econ Financial Services Corp Sells 13,658 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Econ Financial Services Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,658 shares during the quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. B&D White Capital Company LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $1,490,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 58.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 724.1% in the first quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 84,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 74,340 shares during the period.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,090. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $102.52 and a 12 month high of $107.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.44 and its 200 day moving average is $104.33.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.