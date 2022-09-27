EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.60.
Several research firms have recently commented on EDPFY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from €5.50 ($5.61) to €5.70 ($5.82) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from €5.12 ($5.22) to €6.10 ($6.22) in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.
EDP – Energias de Portugal Price Performance
OTCMKTS EDPFY opened at $44.38 on Thursday. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a twelve month low of $42.56 and a twelve month high of $58.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.77.
About EDP – Energias de Portugal
EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the production, transmission, distribution, and commercialization of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Italy, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Greece, Brazil, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments.
