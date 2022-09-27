Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Purchased by Puzo Michael J

Puzo Michael J increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the quarter. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. American National Bank raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EW. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.81.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $1,672,878.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,244,402.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,242 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $694,507.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 202,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,394,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $1,672,878.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,244,402.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 86,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,223,839. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

EW stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.47. 58,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,765,330. The company has a market capitalization of $51.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $82.92 and a twelve month high of $131.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.51.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

