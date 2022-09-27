Elanor Commercial Property Fund (ECF) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02 on November 2nd

Elanor Commercial Property Fund (ASX:ECF – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.024 per share on Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This is an increase from Elanor Commercial Property Fund’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.54, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Elanor Commercial Property Fund (ASX: ECF) is an externally managed real estate investment trust that invests in Australian commercial office assets. It was listed on the ASX in 2019 and currently owns 7 office assets with a combined valuation of $374 million.

