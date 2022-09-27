Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

NYSE LLY traded up $4.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $311.62. 27,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,570,571. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.04, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.38. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $220.20 and a 12-month high of $335.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $313.64 and a 200-day moving average of $305.67.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 17,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.76, for a total transaction of $5,760,075.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,966,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,595,892,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 286,268 shares of company stock worth $94,808,105. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on LLY. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.19.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

