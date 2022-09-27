Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,100 shares, a drop of 73.1% from the August 31st total of 186,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Elys Game Technology from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on Elys Game Technology from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Elys Game Technology by 132.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Elys Game Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Elys Game Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Elys Game Technology during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Elys Game Technology during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELYS traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,993. Elys Game Technology has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $5.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Elys Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 153.29% and a negative net margin of 42.69%. The business had revenue of $10.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Elys Game Technology will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Elys Game Technology, Corp. provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers lottery, online casino games, sports betting, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; virtual sports products; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments.

