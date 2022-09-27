Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ENB shares. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,980,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $83,685,000 after purchasing an additional 41,165 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Enbridge by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 287,106 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in Enbridge by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 6,947,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $285,525,000 after purchasing an additional 28,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Performance

NYSE:ENB opened at $37.21 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.74. Enbridge has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $75.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.668 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 140.00%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

