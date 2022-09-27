Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Purchased by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,765 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 12,949 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 40,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 26,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 102,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 18,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ET shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,591,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $17,406,546.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 49,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,388,538.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 26,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,475.69. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 388,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,677,646.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,591,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $17,406,546.48. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 49,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,388,538.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,045,866 shares of company stock worth $46,895,136. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ET traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 606,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,614,702. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.08. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $7.96 and a 52 week high of $12.49. The stock has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.85.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $25.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.88 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.86%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.60%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

