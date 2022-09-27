Enerpac Tool Group (EPAC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 28th. Analysts expect Enerpac Tool Group to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.10 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect Enerpac Tool Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Performance

NYSE EPAC opened at $16.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $951.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.94. Enerpac Tool Group has a twelve month low of $16.09 and a twelve month high of $23.84.

Enerpac Tool Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EPAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Enerpac Tool Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Enerpac Tool Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,149,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,275,000 after acquiring an additional 77,746 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,513,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,571,000 after acquiring an additional 38,557 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,087,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,698,000 after buying an additional 38,906 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,555,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,040,000 after buying an additional 21,046 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,022,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,370,000 after buying an additional 33,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, renewable energy, and construction markets.

Featured Articles

