Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas Buys 2,500 Shares

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$18.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,825.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 324,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,945,372.16.

Enerplus Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Enerplus stock traded up C$0.34 on Tuesday, hitting C$17.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,160,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,874. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.69. Enerplus Co. has a one year low of C$9.71 and a one year high of C$23.29. The stock has a market cap of C$4.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.77.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$801.57 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enerplus Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.29.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

