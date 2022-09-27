ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on ENGlobal from $3.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.
ENGlobal Price Performance
Shares of ENG stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.28. The firm has a market cap of $44.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.85. ENGlobal has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $3.65.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ENGlobal
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in ENGlobal in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in ENGlobal in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in ENGlobal by 36.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.89% of the company’s stock.
About ENGlobal
ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Government Services. The Commercial segment provides multi-disciplined engineering services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services.
