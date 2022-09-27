Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Equity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Equity Bancshares has a payout ratio of 11.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Equity Bancshares to earn $3.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.8%.

Shares of EQBK opened at $30.11 on Tuesday. Equity Bancshares has a 52-week low of $28.06 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.22. The firm has a market cap of $484.47 million, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.74.

Equity Bancshares ( NASDAQ:EQBK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 25.90%. The company had revenue of $49.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equity Bancshares will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Gregory H. Kossover sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $167,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 66,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,034.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Equity Bancshares news, COO Gregory H. Kossover sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $167,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 66,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,228,034.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie A. Huber sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $292,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,513.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 680,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,976,000 after acquiring an additional 20,950 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EQBK shares. StockNews.com raised Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Equity Bancshares from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Stephens upped their target price on Equity Bancshares to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Equity Bancshares to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

