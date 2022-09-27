ERC20 Reaches One Day Volume of $52.00 (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. ERC20 has a market cap of $11.90 million and $52.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 coin can currently be bought for $0.0105 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005346 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,713.87 or 1.00031644 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005330 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006925 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00059342 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002986 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010691 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005733 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005344 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00064620 BTC.
ERC20 Profile
ERC20 is a coin. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 coins and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 coins. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/ERC20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official website is belance.io. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project and its Facebook page is accessible here.
ERC20 Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
