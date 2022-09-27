Ergo (ERG) Price Reaches $2.55 on Major Exchanges

Ergo (ERG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $154.06 million and $2.00 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 39.4% against the dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for $2.55 or 0.00013432 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,968.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00021583 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00146982 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.56 or 0.00277094 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.68 or 0.00768019 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.23 or 0.00599701 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000929 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 60,470,325 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org/en. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

