Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $224.22

Posted by on Sep 27th, 2022

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)'s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock traded as low as $224.22 and last traded at $224.53, with a volume of 31379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $232.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $298.00 to $303.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.78.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 3.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $80.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $258.87 and a 200-day moving average of $257.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. Estée Lauder Companies's quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 6,667 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $1,828,758.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,716,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $1,828,758.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,716,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510. Insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2,180.0% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

