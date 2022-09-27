Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $224.22

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $224.22 and last traded at $224.53, with a volume of 31379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $232.46.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $298.00 to $303.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.78.

The company has a market capitalization of $80.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $258.87 and a 200-day moving average of $257.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.81%.

In other news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 6,667 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $1,828,758.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,716,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $1,828,758.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,716,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total value of $5,282,209.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510. Insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2,180.0% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

