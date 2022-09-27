Everest Hill Group Inc. Sells 100,000 Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Stock

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) major shareholder Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $2,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,796,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,124,277. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Everest Hill Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

On Friday, September 23rd, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 200,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $3,820,000.00.

On Friday, September 16th, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 200,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 200,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $3,800,000.00.

On Friday, August 12th, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 215,382 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $5,061,477.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Everest Hill Group Inc. sold 159,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $3,657,000.00.

AdaptHealth Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:AHCO traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 746,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,536. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.89 and a 200-day moving average of $18.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $28.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AdaptHealth ( NASDAQ:AHCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $727.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.27 million. AdaptHealth had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

AHCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded AdaptHealth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdaptHealth

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 96.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 121.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 134.3% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 306.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

About AdaptHealth

(Get Rating)

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.