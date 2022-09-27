Everex (EVX) Price Reaches $0.0130 on Exchanges

Everex (EVX) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. Everex has a market cap of $323,750.00 and $3,337.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Everex has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. One Everex coin can currently be bought for $0.0130 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004189 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00011111 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070324 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10798181 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Everex Profile

Everex launched on September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io. Everex’s official website is www.everex.io.

Everex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everex is a blockchain-based capital transfer system that aims to enable and ease the financial inclusion of unbanked, or underbanked people around the world.Everex proposes the Cryptocash, a cryptocurrency, where each unit has its value pegged to, and a name based on, the fiat currency it represents. Users convert local fiat currencies to Cryptocash using a currency exchange and transfer the coins to their Everex wallet.Cryptocash balances are provably underwritten by actual balances held in accounts of licensed financial institutions. The Everex system provides its users access to financial services using Cryptocash, without the volatility issues of existing, non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everex using one of the exchanges listed above.

