EverGen Infrastructure Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVGIF) Short Interest Update

EverGen Infrastructure Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVGIF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EVGIF remained flat at 2.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. EverGen Infrastructure has a twelve month low of 2.00 and a twelve month high of 4.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 2.19.

EverGen Infrastructure Corp. acquires, develops, builds, owns, and operates a portfolio of renewable natural gas, waste to energy, and related infrastructure projects in British Columbia. It operates Fraser Valley Biogas project, which is an anaerobic digestion facility that generates renewable natural gas and renewable fertilizers; the Zero Net Waste Abbotsford project; the Sea To Sky Soils project that processes organics to produce stable compost; the GrowTEC project; and the Radius project.

