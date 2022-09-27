Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 327,300 shares, a decline of 66.6% from the August 31st total of 980,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 57.4 days.

Evonik Industries Price Performance

OTCMKTS:EVKIF remained flat at $17.50 during trading hours on Tuesday. Evonik Industries has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $33.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.52.

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVKIF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Evonik Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Evonik Industries from €33.00 ($33.67) to €30.00 ($30.61) in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Evonik Industries from €28.00 ($28.57) to €25.00 ($25.51) in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Evonik Industries from €36.00 ($36.73) to €28.00 ($28.57) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Evonik Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.