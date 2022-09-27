Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.21

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th.

Exchange Income Stock Performance

Shares of TSE EIF traded up C$0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$43.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,639. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.95, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$46.97 and a 200-day moving average price of C$44.46. Exchange Income has a 12-month low of C$37.79 and a 12-month high of C$51.56.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on EIF. CIBC boosted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$56.50 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price objective on Exchange Income from C$64.00 to C$63.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$61.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Exchange Income

In related news, Senior Officer Adam Terwin acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$41.85 per share, with a total value of C$418,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$418,500.

(Get Rating)

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.