Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th.

Extendicare Price Performance

EXE stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$6.69. 16,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,085. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.33. The stock has a market cap of C$593.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.50. Extendicare has a fifty-two week low of C$6.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Get Extendicare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, CIBC reduced their price objective on Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

Recommended Stories

