Exxe Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXXA) Short Interest Update

Exxe Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXXA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,200 shares, a growth of 1,308.5% from the August 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,449,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Exxe Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AXXA traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.01. 2,064,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,183,540. Exxe Group has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.
About Exxe Group
