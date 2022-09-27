Exxe Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXXA) Short Interest Update

Exxe Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXXA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,200 shares, a growth of 1,308.5% from the August 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,449,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Exxe Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AXXA traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.01. 2,064,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,183,540. Exxe Group has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.

About Exxe Group

(Get Rating)

Exxe Group Inc focuses on real estate, sustainable technology, media, agribusiness, and financial services businesses. The company buys, develops, and manages real estate properties, including condominiums, hotels, vacation homes, residential complexes, senior living communities, offices, and self-storage facilities.

