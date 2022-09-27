FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Shares Bought by Paradice Investment Management LLC

Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its position in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 726,074 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 92,733 shares during the quarter. FARO Technologies accounts for 1.7% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Paradice Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.98% of FARO Technologies worth $22,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FARO. Daventry Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $8,309,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 142.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 180,147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,353,000 after purchasing an additional 105,948 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 7.6% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,158,401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,144,000 after purchasing an additional 81,355 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 18.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 461,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,975,000 after purchasing an additional 70,956 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FARO Technologies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,033,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,561,000 after purchasing an additional 47,683 shares during the period. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FARO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on FARO Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on FARO Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

FARO Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

About FARO Technologies

NASDAQ FARO traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.61. 1,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,870. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.74. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.60 and a 1 year high of $83.39.

(Get Rating)

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.