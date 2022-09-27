Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Short Interest Down 85.5% in September

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 85.5% from the August 31st total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Fast Retailing Stock Down 0.9 %

Fast Retailing stock traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $55.55. 19,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,330. Fast Retailing has a twelve month low of $43.47 and a twelve month high of $74.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.98.

Get Fast Retailing alerts:

Fast Retailing (OTCMKTS:FRCOY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter.

About Fast Retailing

Fast Retailing Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel designer and retailer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, and Global Brands. It manufactures and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies; and lingerie, as well as other goods and items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fast Retailing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fast Retailing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.