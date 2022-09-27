F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT) Declares GBX 3.20 Dividend

F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

F&C Investment Trust Stock Performance

FCIT traded up GBX 6 ($0.07) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 914 ($11.04). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,670,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,463. F&C Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 767.21 ($9.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 953 ($11.52). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 884.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 848.22. The company has a market capitalization of £4.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 524.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92.

Get F&C Investment Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at F&C Investment Trust

In other news, insider Beatrice Hollond purchased 115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 859 ($10.38) per share, with a total value of £987.85 ($1,193.63). In other news, insider Francesca Ecsery purchased 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 857 ($10.36) per share, with a total value of £4,970.60 ($6,006.04). Also, insider Beatrice Hollond purchased 115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 859 ($10.38) per share, for a total transaction of £987.85 ($1,193.63). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 825 shares of company stock valued at $705,229.

F&C Investment Trust Company Profile

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates as an investment company. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for F&C Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F&C Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.