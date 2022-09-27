FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Cut to $178.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Bank of America from $186.00 to $178.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on FedEx from $269.00 to $199.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen cut their price target on FedEx from $310.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Loop Capital downgraded FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $339.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on FedEx from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $221.18.

FedEx Price Performance

NYSE FDX opened at $142.90 on Friday. FedEx has a one year low of $142.40 and a one year high of $266.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $213.28 and a 200 day moving average of $215.54. The company has a market capitalization of $37.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,331,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,781. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FedEx

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in FedEx by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 71.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Stories

