Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Gap Down to $108.38

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $108.38, but opened at $105.82. Ferguson shares last traded at $105.51, with a volume of 7,990 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ferguson from $160.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on Ferguson from £190 ($229.58) to £145 ($175.21) in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Ferguson from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ferguson from £127.50 ($154.06) to GBX 8,930 ($107.90) in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Ferguson from £140 ($169.16) to £114 ($137.75) in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferguson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,535.38.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Stock Down 2.1 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Institutional Trading of Ferguson

About Ferguson

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 43.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.