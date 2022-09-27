Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.1% from the August 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ferrovial Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRRVY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.03. 166,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,662. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Ferrovial has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $32.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ferrovial from €34.00 ($34.69) to €33.00 ($33.67) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on Ferrovial from €29.00 ($29.59) to €28.00 ($28.57) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ferrovial from €27.40 ($27.96) to €28.30 ($28.88) in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup raised Ferrovial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ferrovial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.08.

About Ferrovial

Ferrovial, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator in the United States, Poland, Spain, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private works; and development, finance, and operation of toll roads.

