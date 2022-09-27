FintruX Network Reaches Market Cap of $416,633.05 (FTX)

FintruX Network (FTX) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Over the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar. One FintruX Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. FintruX Network has a market cap of $416,633.05 and $98.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005253 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,049.69 or 1.00007580 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005297 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006832 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00058337 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010500 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005671 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00064847 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005248 BTC.

About FintruX Network

FintruX Network (CRYPTO:FTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com.

Buying and Selling FintruX Network

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. Telegram | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | LinkedIn | Reddit “

