First American Trust FSB Acquires 278 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

First American Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,649 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,295,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,074,862,000 after buying an additional 306,106 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,190,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,509,544,000 after purchasing an additional 65,623 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,219,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,792,963,000 after acquiring an additional 67,385 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,207,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,786,783,000 after purchasing an additional 491,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.3% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,735,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,523,133,000 after purchasing an additional 87,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total value of $1,871,444.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,444.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total transaction of $1,871,444.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,444.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total value of $3,280,266.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,699,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,922 shares of company stock valued at $15,146,557 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ServiceNow Trading Up 1.9 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $670.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $595.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $567.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.29.

NYSE NOW traded up $7.16 on Tuesday, reaching $377.26. The stock had a trading volume of 24,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,740. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $367.71 and a 12-month high of $707.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $452.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $476.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 415.34, a P/E/G ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.94.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

