First American Trust FSB Acquires 5,400 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

First American Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $4,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

EFV traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.72. The stock had a trading volume of 12,560,396 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.79. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

