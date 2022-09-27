First American Trust FSB Buys 1,557 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

First American Trust FSB raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,522 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp increased its holdings in NIKE by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,786 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in NIKE by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,282 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 1.8% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $149.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. HSBC cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.48.

NIKE Trading Up 0.4 %

NKE stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.40. 160,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,454,786. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.31. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.34 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $151.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,115.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,561 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,094. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.