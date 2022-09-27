First American Trust FSB Grows Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

First American Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,553 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 444.4% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 117.1% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 58.8% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM traded up $2.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.01. The stock had a trading volume of 86,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,245,229. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $118.22 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.73.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.08. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.57%.

Insider Activity

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Edward Jones upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen set a $185.00 price objective on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

