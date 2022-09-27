First American Trust FSB Has $354,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

First American Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $4.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.28. 33,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,566. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $186.95 and a 12-month high of $306.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $218.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.