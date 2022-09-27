First American Trust FSB Has $668,000 Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

First American Trust FSB decreased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTEB. TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 457.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 40,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 32,891 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,380,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,338,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,737,000 after buying an additional 158,106 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 621.6% during the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 41,837 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.06. The stock had a trading volume of 25,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,012,346. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.17 and a 12 month high of $55.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.30.

