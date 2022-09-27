First American Trust FSB Lowers Stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

First American Trust FSB decreased its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,715 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $4,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 347.6% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

J has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.57.

J traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.94. The company had a trading volume of 6,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,389. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.86. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.57 and a 1-year high of $150.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.39 and a 200-day moving average of $131.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

Jacob Solutions, Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments, Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

