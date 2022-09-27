First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $96.19

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $96.19 and last traded at $96.32, with a volume of 1261 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.75.

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 10,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before fees and expenses, of an equity index called the StrataQuant Health Care Index. The StrataQuant Health Care Index is an index developed, maintained and sponsored by the NYSE Group, Inc or its affiliates (NYSE), which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

