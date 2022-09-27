FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 7,816 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 51,372 shares.The stock last traded at $119.51 and had previously closed at $115.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of FirstService from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.25.

FirstService Trading Up 2.5 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

FirstService Announces Dividend

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Rating ) (TSE:FSV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $930.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.84 million. FirstService had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 15.47%. Equities analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.2025 dividend. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstService

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FirstService by 60,700.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors raised its stake in FirstService by 5.7% during the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 1,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in FirstService by 372.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in FirstService by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in FirstService during the first quarter worth about $790,000. 64.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FirstService

(Get Rating)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Further Reading

