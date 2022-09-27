Flixxo (FLIXX) Price Down 8.7% This Week

Flixxo (FLIXX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One Flixxo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Flixxo has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. Flixxo has a market capitalization of $181,780.52 and approximately $14.00 worth of Flixxo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Flixxo launched on October 24th, 2017. Flixxo’s total supply is 222,151,329 coins and its circulating supply is 84,323,675 coins. The official website for Flixxo is www.flixxo.com. The Reddit community for Flixxo is /r/Flixxo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flixxo’s official Twitter account is @flixxo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Flixxo is a decentralized video sharing platform, similar to Popcorn Time. This streaming service aims to ensure that its users are the owners and beneficiaries of their content. FLIXX is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Flixxo's ecosystem. It is used by users to watch videos, by producers to monetize their work and incentivize the network, and by advertisers to pay for a moment of the users' attention.”

