Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd Has $2.09 Million Position in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd reduced its holdings in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 463,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,315 shares during the period. Zeta Global makes up about 3.3% of Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.23% of Zeta Global worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Zeta Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Zeta Global in the first quarter worth $169,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zeta Global in the first quarter worth $201,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Zeta Global in the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Zeta Global in the fourth quarter worth $177,000. 29.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZETA stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.28. The stock had a trading volume of 36,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.85. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46.

Zeta Global ( NASDAQ:ZETA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $137.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.71 million. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 56.14% and a negative return on equity of 319.87%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZETA. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.70.

In other Zeta Global news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $1,406,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,946,891 shares in the company, valued at $119,136,643.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 46.61% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

