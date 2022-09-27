Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd Has $3.11 Million Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,227 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 40,373 shares during the period. Twitter makes up about 4.9% of Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Twitter were worth $3,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 17.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,403,665 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,188,198,000 after buying an additional 12,028,406 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at $313,565,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at $304,660,000. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its position in Twitter by 39.6% during the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,155,661 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $276,853,000 after buying an additional 2,029,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter worth about $57,633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 10,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $419,147.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 374,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,372,081.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Twitter news, insider Kayvon Beykpour sold 14,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $611,337.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 396,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,285,651.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 10,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $419,147.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 374,468 shares in the company, valued at $14,372,081.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,408,285. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

TWTR has been the subject of several research reports. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on Twitter to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Twitter from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Twitter from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered Twitter from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.27.

TWTR stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,084,029. The stock has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a PE ratio of -208.25 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.30 and a fifty-two week high of $68.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.25.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.31). Twitter had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

