Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd Sells 229,771 Shares of BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX)

Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd reduced its stake in BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX – Get Rating) by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,771 shares during the quarter. BM Technologies comprises about 1.6% of Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in BM Technologies were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its position in BM Technologies by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 581,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after buying an additional 321,758 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BM Technologies by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 760,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after purchasing an additional 149,386 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BM Technologies by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 157,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 31,815 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BM Technologies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 552,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 26,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BM Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 342,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares in the last quarter. 34.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BM Technologies Stock Performance

BM Technologies stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.47. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,314. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.79. BM Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.40 and a 1-year high of $15.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.19 million, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.02.

BM Technologies ( NYSE:BMTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.42 million. BM Technologies had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 16.88%. Analysts anticipate that BM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of BM Technologies from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

BM Technologies Profile

BM Technologies, Inc operates as a financial technology (fintech) company in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking services between a customer and its partner bank, customers bank, which is a related party and is a Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insured bank. The company, through its fintech banking platform, offers digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students through digital channels.

