Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) Short Interest Up 13,200.0% in September

Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, an increase of 13,200.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 986,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Forwardly Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FORW traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 569,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,473. Forwardly has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03.
About Forwardly
