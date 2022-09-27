Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) Short Interest Up 13,200.0% in September

Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, an increase of 13,200.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 986,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Forwardly Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FORW traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 569,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,473. Forwardly has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03.

About Forwardly

Forwardly Inc provides identity theft solutions for individuals, groups, and corporations in the United States. The company offers guidelines and tips for safeguarding personal information, and technology to remedy identity breaches. It also provides three levels of protection for threats, including credit to non credit, offline, and online.

