Fosun International (OTCMKTS:FOSUF) Shares Up 1.7%

Fosun International Limited (OTCMKTS:FOSUF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.63 and last traded at $0.63. 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

Fosun International Stock Up 1.7 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.90.

About Fosun International

(Get Rating)

Fosun International Limited operates in health, happiness, wealth, and intelligent manufacturing sectors in Mainland China, Portugal, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Health, Happiness, Insurance, Asset Management, and Intelligent Manufacturing. The Health segment engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and trading of pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and health products; and provision of medical and health management services.

