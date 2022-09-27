Franklin (FLY) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $4.40 Million

Franklin (FLY) traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 27th. In the last seven days, Franklin has traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Franklin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Franklin has a total market capitalization of $4.40 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of Franklin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Franklin

Franklin launched on January 13th, 2021. Franklin’s total supply is 1,675,697,249 coins. Franklin’s official website is tokenfly.co. Franklin’s official Twitter account is @FrankLinYield and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Franklin

According to CryptoCompare, “The FLy token was designed to provide customers with an opportunity of getting discounts and additional benefits from VRM and the eco-system of VRM. The token should support a company's development via building a strong society of institutional and retail partners around the company.”

