Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRHLF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0685 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Freehold Royalties Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FRHLF opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average of $11.22. Freehold Royalties has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $13.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Freehold Royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

Featured Stories

