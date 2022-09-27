Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Down 2.1%

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) traded down 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $45.76 and last traded at $45.83. 9,838 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,391,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.80.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $118.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Freshpet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Freshpet from $135.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Freshpet from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Freshpet to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.34 and its 200-day moving average is $66.25. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -41.63 and a beta of 0.92.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $146.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.89 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 9.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Freshpet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,829,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,011,000 after buying an additional 20,974 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,670,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,810 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,479,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,094,000 after purchasing an additional 170,766 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Freshpet by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,164,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,477,000 after purchasing an additional 208,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Freshpet by 214.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,865,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,638 shares during the period.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

