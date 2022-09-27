Fruth Investment Management Sells 950 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Fruth Investment Management reduced its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $193,556,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 86.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,195,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,122,000 after purchasing an additional 554,807 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 40.8% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,322,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,900,000 after purchasing an additional 383,145 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,566,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,748,981,000 after purchasing an additional 283,501 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 392,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,840,000 after purchasing an additional 113,033 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of BR stock traded down $2.26 on Tuesday, hitting $150.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,158. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.83 and its 200-day moving average is $153.70. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.40 and a fifty-two week high of $185.40. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 0.90.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 42.29%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.74%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total transaction of $652,588.56. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 72,810 shares in the company, valued at $12,834,946.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total value of $12,797,569.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 143,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,104,859.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total transaction of $652,588.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 72,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,834,946.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,004 shares of company stock worth $28,916,462 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

